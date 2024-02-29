BBMP budget: Rs 1,580 cr allotted to Brand Bengaluru concept

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru civic agency on Thursday presented a budget of Rs 12,369.46 crore and of which Rs 1,580 crore was allotted to the eight-fold Brand Bengaluru concept.

The eight categories of Brand Bengaluru concept involve 'Sugama Sanchara Bengaluru' (Easy mobility Bengaluru), Clean Bengaluru, Green Bengaluru, Healthy Bengaluru, Education Bengaluru, Tech Bengaluru, Vibrant Bengaluru and Water Security Bengaluru.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is expecting a total receipts of Rs 12,371.63 crore comprising its opening balance of Rs 8,294.04 crore and central and state grants of Rs 4,077.59 crore.

To improve its property tax collection, the BBMP said it has scanned all the 20 lakh properties in the city and will issue e-Khata (legal document) to the property owners.

"The 'Namma Swathu' system through 'e-Aasthi' rollout will be implemented in all the wards under the BBMP, enabling the public to access property records online anytime and anywhere, creating a transparent and citizen-friendly system," the civic agency said in its budget.

The transactions in the Sub-Registrar offices will be based on the e-Khata with tight integration of 'Namma Swathu' with the KAVERI-2 portal in order to prevent any fraudulent manual transactions.

The transactions in Sub-Registrar offices will electronically flow to the 'Namma Swathu' system of BBMP and the process of mutation will automatically start electronically.

The civic agency said Aadhaar seeding in BBMP property records will be done through a campaign on a voluntary basis.

The owners who opt for Aadhaar seeding will get multiple benefits such as added security of their properties from any fraudulent transactions, secure and automated mutations when the Aadhaar-based transactions are done at Sub-Registrar offices.

BlockChain technology shall be implemented and rolled out ward wise with respect to property records of the BBMP as and when the digitisation of it is completed in a ward. This will prevent unauthorised manipulation of property records by anyone, the civic agency said.

The BBMP said it will roll out the 'Guidance Value based property tax system' from April 1, 2024.

A new advertisement policy and infotech based transparent online system for the creation and issuance of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) has also been promised.