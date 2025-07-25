BBMP Chief Commissioner instructs officials to set up leaf composting units in all parks

Bengaluru, Jul 25 (PTI) Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Friday instructed officials to set up leaf composting units in all parks across the city.

As part of the "Mukhya Ayuktara Nade Valayada Kade "(chief commissioner's visit to the zone) initiative in the South zone, he issued these directions while receiving public grievances at a meeting held today.

He emphasised that waste generated in parks should be processed at the source through leaf composting (leaf composters) and the resulting compost should be reused in the parks.

Citing that during the monsoon season, tree branches often fall due to heavy rains, the Chief Commissioner directed that each zone be equipped with a shredder machine to process the fallen branches and debris locally.

According to officials, residents also highlighted problems related to inadequate street lighting in many parts of the South zone.

In response, the Chief Commissioner instructed that all non-functional streetlights be replaced promptly. Additionally, he ordered officials to conduct night inspections and submit detailed reports. PTI AMP KH