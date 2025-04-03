BBMP chief directs officials to implement dengue control measures in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Apr 3 (PTI) Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Thursday directed officials to take precautionary measures to curb dengue within the city corporation limits.

Addressing a virtual meeting held at Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), he stressed the need for immediate preventive action as rains have begun in the city. He also said precautionary measures should be taken immediately to control dengue.

Nath also highlighted the necessity to raise public awareness about dengue prevention and directed officials to penalise those failing to maintain cleanliness, an official release said.

The Chief Commissioner pointed out that effective coordination with various departments, including the Health department, Horticulture department, Forest department, BSWML, Storm Water Drain, and Road Infrastructure department is crucial to prevent water logging.

In areas with high dengue cases in the city, he suggested taking effective and appropriate measures to control mosquitoes. "Identify the places where larvae breed and carry out fogging and insecticide spraying to completely control the breeding of mosquitoes." Harsha Gupta, Principal Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department underscored the importance of identifying and controlling larval breeding areas.

He suggested that fever clinics be set up in high-risk zones. "Those who do not maintain cleanliness in vacant lots, building construction and other places should be fined. Also, insecticide should be sprayed once a week." He also proposed appointing a separate nodal officer for each zone to monitor dengue cases. "Eight entomologists should be appointed, one for each zone. Necessary test kits will be arranged for dengue testing." Special Commissioner of Health Department Suralkar Vikas Kishor said 15,282 cases were found in Bengaluru city in 2024 and a comprehensive plan will be made zone-wise to control the spread of dengue. Last year, mosquito breeding sites were identified and a fine of Rs 24 lakh was imposed.

BBMP's year-wise dengue data revealed that the city recorded 2,335 cases in 2022, 11,136 cases in 2023, 15,282 in 2024 and 329 cases in in 2025 (January to March 31).

Earlier, speaking at a meeting held at the BBMP head office regarding preventing problems occurring due to monsoon rains, Nath instructed the officers to take precautionary measures accordingly.

He also instructed officials to respond promptly to issues raised by people and to take the necessary actions under the Disaster Management Act, an official release said.

There are a total of 209 flood-affected areas in the city, including 11 new areas, Nath said. In this regard, necessary measures have already been taken in 166 places to ensure that there are no problems. Appropriate measures should be taken in the remaining 43 flood-affected areas to ensure that there are no problems.

He asked the officials to personally visit the flood-affected areas and resolve the problems. PTI KSU ROH