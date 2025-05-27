BBMP chief orders more enumerators for SC survey

Bengaluru, May 27 (PTI) The Scheduled Caste comprehensive survey is actively underway across eight zones under BBMP jurisdiction, with 8,215 enumerators deployed for the task as of Tuesday, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao.

He also directed officials to deploy additional enumerators in areas with a high Scheduled Caste population in the eastern zone and expedite the completion of the survey, said a press release.

Addressing a review meeting held in the eastern zone on Tuesday to assess the progress of the Scheduled Caste/Original Caste comprehensive survey, Rao stated that he is in touch with community leaders and representatives in areas with significant Scheduled Caste populations.

So far, 1,31,730 Scheduled Caste households have been surveyed, and 5,11,594 Scheduled Caste members have been identified, the release added.

Eastern Zonal Commissioner Snehal, Zonal Joint Commissioner Saroja, and revenue officers were present at the meeting. PTI JR SSK