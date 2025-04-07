BBMP has earmarked Rs 730 cr for welfare of sanitation workers: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Apr 7 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) earmarked Rs 730 crore for the welfare of pourakarmikas (sanitation workers).

Addressing a convention of pourakarmikas from city corporations, town municipalities, and other local bodies, he said, "We have announced Rs 500 crore in this budget for the salaries of pourakarmikas, Rs 107 crore for pensions, and a pension of Rs 6,000 for the family of a pourakarmika in the event of death. The total welfare outlay amounts to Rs 730 crore." Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said Rs 5 crore has been allocated for protective gear, including shoes and gloves.

"Rs 6 crore has been allocated to reimburse education fees, Rs 4 crore for healthcare, Rs 5 crore for skill development, and Rs 10 crore for auto and taxi drivers," he said.

According to Shivakumar, a total of Rs 64 crore has been earmarked for various welfare initiatives.

He added that the Congress government is committed to bringing positive change in the lives of pourakarmikas.

Their salaries will go up to Rs 50,000 once their employment is regularised, he said.

"We are also pourakarmikas in a way, as we keep our houses clean. It’s just that you keep the cities clean while we keep our houses clean. There was a proposal to issue recruitment letters today, but it will be done by May 1 as a few matters are still pending. I have also suggested this to the Chief Minister," Shivakumar added.

The issue of drivers and loaders has also been brought up—we will look into their demands too, he said.

Shivakumar added that he would hold a separate meeting to address complaints regarding the harassment of sanitation workers by officials.

"There are reports that some officials have been harassing pourakarmikas regarding regularisation. Don’t pay anyone any money. If someone demands it, give me a written complaint. We will hold a separate meeting to resolve these issues," he said.

Highlighting that the Congress government has launched several schemes to ensure equality, he stressed the need to uphold the dignity of labour, stating that all human beings are equal.

"The Congress government has launched many schemes to ensure equality. I wish for your children to become doctors and engineers," Shivakumar said.

"During our previous term from 2013 to 2018, we launched several schemes for pourakarmikas, including sending 1,000 of them abroad. In 2017, our government appointed 10,000 pourakarmikas and built 7.5 lakh houses for them," he added.

Shivakumar also recalled that during the Covid-induced pandemic, even when family members were avoiding contact with each other, pourakarmikas continued to keep the cities clean.

Quoting 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, the Deputy Chief Minister said that one must remain clean both inwardly and outwardly. PTI AMP SSK ROH