BBMP invites proposals from corporates, individual bodies for rejuvenation of 185 lakes

Bengaluru, May 13 (PTI) The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set a target of rejuvenating 185 lakes in the city limits within the next four years, by inviting proposals from corporates and individual bodies.

Preeti Gehlot, Special Commissioner for Forest, Environment and Climate Change (FECC), BBMP, said that while Bengaluru has 202 lakes within BBMP limits, the remaining 17 lakes are beyond rejuvenation or have been significantly encroached upon.

Speaking at a webinar, organised by Bangalore Chambers of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), she said that there are several challenges that we face including encroachment, sewage inflow, solid waste dumping etc. In certain cases, there is chemical inflow as well. These factors, along with inadequate funding and lack of staff and interdepartmental synergy affect proper planning.

She noted that lack of technical knowledge, including proper understanding of the geography and geotechnical aspects contribute to the slow development of lake rejuvenation.

"We have also set up a Bangalore Climate Action Plan within BBMP to work on a comprehensive plan to take up initiatives that have long term effects. Seven sectors that we have identified to work on include transportation, energy and building, solid waste, water and wastewater, air quality, urban planning, greening and biodiversity and disaster resilience.” The BBMP has submitted its Community Involvement Lake Conservation Policy 2024 to the Karnataka High Court which on approval, will be rolled out to the public.

“While we await approval from the High Court, we are inviting corporates, individual bodies, or resident welfare associations to come forward with proposals to contribute in terms of assets and maintenance for the preservation and rejuvenation of lakes in the city. Beautification is not the priority. Proposals must have clarity of funding along with the backing of a technical team, in order to start the screening process," Gehlot said.

"Our focus is entirely on implementation. With proper planning along with various stakeholders in the next 3 to 4 months, we can make significant contributions towards solving the water crisis from a lakes perspective.” S Devarajan, President BCIC and Senior Vice President of TVS Motor Company pointed out that many water conservation initiatives have been put in place, but, there is still a lot to be done. "BCIC is glad to offer any support to BBMP to address the water situation in the city.” Inviting proposals for both core and non-core work for lake preservation and rejuvenation, Gehlot explained that core components of lake rejuvenation work includes fencing, desilting, main bund improvement, peripheral bund formation, removal of silt from inlet stream, nallah restoration, construction of wetlands for sewage treatment and water balance and construction of sluice gates and outlet improvement.

Non-core works include creation of amenities such as walkway improvements on the bund area, security, erection of gates and display boards, park area, children's play area, open gym equipment, CCTVs, light poles, digital monitoring of water quality etc.

"For developed lakes, we invite proposals for installation of aerators, floating islands to maintain biodiversity and introduction of fish into the lake," Gehlot added. PTI AMP ROH