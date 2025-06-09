BBMP invites public to identify unused, vacant areas that can be turned into public space

Bengaluru, Jun 9 (PTI) Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) invites the public to identify vacant and unused areas in their neighbourhood so that it can be transformed into a public space.

This initiative called 'Bayasidaanthe Bayalu' is open to citizens who care about public areas within the BBMP limits, as well as architects and urban designers, stated a press release issued by BBMP on Monday.

Proposals can be submitted until June 19.

Identified public spaces will be evaluated based on feasibility and impact, said the press release.

Selected locations will be included in a citywide database of underutilised areas, with some prioritised for redevelopment by BBMP over the next five years, it added further. PTI JR ADB