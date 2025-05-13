BBMP launches climate action clubs in schools to build green leaders

Bengaluru, May 13 (PTI) The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Climate Action Cell (CAC) on Tuesday announced the launch of the Bengaluru Climate Action Club programme to engage educational institutions in the city in meaningful climate action across the city.

Climate Action Clubs in Bengaluru schools will serve as catalysts for change, transforming students into climate-conscious citizens, it said.

In a statement, the BBMP's Climate Action Cell said that by integrating climate education with hands-on action, the initiative will create a generation of young leaders who will actively work towards a greener, more sustainable Bengaluru.

This initiative, launched with the support and guidance of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, aims to bring all schools and students across Bengaluru together to learn about climate change and take real steps to build a greener and more sustainable city, it said.

"To encourage participation, the first few schools that register will be recognised and awarded by the Deputy Chief Minister on World Environment Day, 5th June 2025. The programme's goal is to enrol 100 schools within the first month and eventually reach over 6,000 educational institutions across Bengaluru," it further said.

The BBMP has invited all educational institutions in Bengaluru to join this initiative and be part of a city-wide youth movement for climate action. All government, aided, and private schools in Bengaluru are eligible.

According to BBMP, over 6,000 schools in Bengaluru can participate, creating a large-scale youth movement for climate action. Students will develop leadership and advocacy skills while actively contributing to local environmental solutions.

The initiative will strengthen Bengaluru's resilience to climate change by embedding sustainability in the city's education system.

"This programme is not just about raising climate awareness—it is about empowering students to take real, on-the-ground action in their communities," it added.

"By encouraging grassroots-level participation, the initiative aims to connect climate education with local solutions, helping students become active contributors to Bengaluru's sustainable future," it further said.