BBMP schools, colleges to reopen from May 29

Bengaluru, May 28 (PTI) The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced on Wednesday that all its educational institutions, including nursery schools, primary and high schools, pre-university colleges, degree colleges, and postgraduate institutions will reopen from May 29.

This was confirmed by the Special Commissioner of the Education Department, Suralkar Vikas Kishor.

Admissions for various classes for the academic year 2025-26 are already underway and will continue until June 20, according to a press note issued by BBMP. PTI JR KH