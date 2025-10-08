BC quota in local bodies: Telangana HC posts hearing to Oct 9

Hyderabad, Oct 8 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Wednesday posted the hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the state government's order providing 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies to October 9.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice A K Singh and G M Mohiuddin heard the arguments of the petitioners' counsels and also senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi who appeared for the state government.

The court clubbed all the petitions for hearing the matter.

The Government Order (GO) increasing the quantum of reservation breaches the 50 per cent upper ceiling on reservations, the counsels for petitioners argued. The High Court said it would resume hearing Thursday afternoon.

With the government enhancing the reservations for BCs from 24 per cent to 42 per cent, (including 15 per cent to SCs, 10 per cent to STs), the total percentage of reservation rose to 67 per cent.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ruling Congress leaders in view of the High Court taking up the petitions challenging the government's move to provide 42 per cent quota to BCs in local bodies.

Some political leaders, including state CPI secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, impleaded in the matter in favour of the hike in reservation to BCs.

The petitioners contended that provision of 42 per cent reservation in the ensuing local body elections would exceed the cap of 50 per cent reservation, which is illegal and contrary to the law laid down by the Supreme Court in the past.

Fulfilling an election promise, the Congress government in Telangana on Friday issued an order to provide 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies.

The Telangana State Election Commission on September 29 announced a five-phased schedule for elections to the rural local bodies to be held during October and November.