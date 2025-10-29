BCA graduate held with 3 kg of charas worth Rs 1.5 crore in Noida

Noida, Oct 28 (PTI) A BCA graduate was arrested with 3 kg of charas worth around Rs 1.5 crore here on Tuesday, police said.

The accused, identified as Shubham Kumar, a native of Meerut currently residing in Noida, was arrested by a team from Sector 58 police station, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Sumit Shukla said.

"The police team recovered 3 kg of charas from Shubham Kumar's possession. The seized contraband is valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore in the market," he said.

During interrogation, Shubham told police that he and his associate, Vaibhav Kumar, procured the drugs from hilly areas and supplied them across Delhi-NCR at high prices, the officer said.

"He also admitted to investing the profits earned from the sale of drugs in the stock market in a bid to get rich quickly," Shukla said.

He said an FIR has been registered against Shubham under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Sector 58 police station.

Police said the accused claimed that this was his first trip to Noida to deliver the contraband at his associate's behest. Efforts are underway to trace Vaibhav and identify others involved in the smuggling network. PTI COR KIS DIV DIV