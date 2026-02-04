BCA student arrested in Kolkata for Rs 2 crore heist

Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) A college student has been arrested by Kolkata Police for allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore and Rs 26.5 lakh in cash from a flat in the southern part of the city's Sarsuna area, police said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old BCA student had meticulously planned the heist after watching crime thrillers on OTT platforms, he said.

"He was always fascinated by an easy path to wealth and dreamt of a luxurious lifestyle without studying," a senior officer said, adding that the student, who goes by the nickname 'Tukli,' had been expelled from school in class XI for cheating.

The accused, who had a girlfriend, reportedly had multiple romantic interests, he said.

"He targeted the flat of one of his girlfriend's friends, knowing from prior acquaintances that it housed significant cash and gold jewellery. He created a duplicate key by taking an impression of the flat key in a bar of soap," he said.

"He then bought an electric saw and a money-counting machine online to execute the theft with precision," the policeman added.

Using the saw, Sau reportedly cut open the locker from the rear and took away 1.2 kg of gold jewellery and Rs 26.5 lakh in cash, he said, adding that he counted the money inside the flat using the machine before bagging it and leaving with the loot.

The stolen items were later recovered from the flat of his girlfriend's friend when police conducted a raid, he said.

"Based on CCTV footage and mobile tracking, we were able to trace and apprehend him," another police officer said.

Police investigations revealed that the accused obsession with becoming a millionaire without work began early.

"He enrolled in class XI at a reputed private school but was caught cheating during exams and expelled," the officer said. After passing from another school, he was admitted to college through his father's efforts, but he remained uninterested in academics.

"He only thought about a lavish lifestyle, nightclubs, and earning money easily," the officer added. "Stealing became his shortcut to wealth." Following the theft, Sau reportedly instructed his girlfriend to keep two bags containing the loot. Suspicious, she informed police, which led to the recovery.

The arrested accused is being interrogated to gather further details about the crime, the sleuth said.

"We are exploring whether he had any accomplices and how he planned the heist so meticulously and that also single-handedly," the officer added. PTI SCH MNB