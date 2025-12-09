BCCL pastes eviction notices on houses as poisonous gas leak continues

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Dec 9 (PTI) In the wake of continuous emission of poisonous gases for the last eight days, the Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) on Tuesday pasted eviction notices on houses in the affected settlement in Rajput Basti of Putki Balihari Colliery Area in Jharkhand's Dhanbad.

The notice, issued by Putki Balihari Colliery Area General Manager J K Mehta, stated that living in the area is dangerous due to the risk posed by the gas leak, and residents were advised to vacate immediately.

Despite extensive efforts by the management of the BCCL, a subsidiary of PSU Coal India Limited, the situation has not improved.

The notice also said that it has been issued on the recommendation of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) experts team which found the area dangerous to reside due to continuous high level emission recorded in day-night assessment of gas leakage.

However, Basti residents opposed eviction and tore the notice in front of security personnel.

BCCL officials claimed that DGMS central zone director AK Das has given written instruction to BCCL for immediate eviction of the affected area.

Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan told PTI that the area has become dangerous and affected residents of the Basti are being provided alternative shifting places in Belagadia and Karmatand Township so that displaced families can select the place as per their choice.

"Our objective is to provide a safe environment and space to all for the safety of their life and property. So, every step is being taken for ensuring the safety of residents living in dangerous area," the DC said.

Since emission of poisonous gas has been continuing in Rajput Basti and Masjid Muhalla for the last eight days, the deputy commissioner has deployed two executive magistrates and 40 security personnel in the affected area to monitor the situation round the clock.

Meanwhile, residents of Rajput basti who had been taken to Belagadia Township to see their proposed quarters, have refused to shift to their new locations and want BCCL to control leakage of gas rather evicting them from Basti.

A section of the locals earlier said they are worried about their livelihood in new areas.

At least two women recently died while over 20 others complained of vomiting and headache, allegedly due to leakage of toxic carbon monoxide gas in the Putki Balihari Colliery Area. PTI CORR ANB NN