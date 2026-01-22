BCCL staff, outsourcing company workers clash in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jan 22 (PTI) Nearly a dozen BCCL staff were injured in a clash with an outsourcing company workers in Lodna colliery area in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Thursday, police said.

The injured officers and miners have been admitted to Central Hospital of BCCL, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL).

Lodna Colliery falls under Tisra police station area.

Tisra police station officer-in-charge Suman Kumar told PTI that there was a clash between BCCL staff and people owing allegiance to a private outsourcing company at Jina Gora Project of Lodna Colliery Area over colliery road cutting.

"As of now, we cannot say much about the reason for the clash as neither side has lodged any complaint with police so far," he said.

"Preliminary reports from the locals said an official of the outsourcing company, Shitla Singh, was assaulted by BCCL staff on Wednesday and the outsourcing unit members retaliated on Thursday leading to the clash," a police official said. PTI CORR ANB MNB