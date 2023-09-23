BCI Conference: Social media connects world but distorts ethical demands, says Attorney General

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Attorney General R Venkataramani said on Saturday social media is a "borderless world of communications" which connects the globe but distorts and disregards ethical and moral demands.

Venkataramani said there is a need to talk about the impact of social media on justice delivery and how it can bear pressure on that.

The top law officer was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Bar Council of India's (BCI) two-day 'International Lawyers Conference 2023'.

"Social media is borderless world of communications. It enables hugely and connects the world but distorts and disregards ethical and moral demands. It is an ever hungry field...," he said.

"We need to talk about its impact on justice delivery and how it can bear pressure on justice delivery and why its contours demand regulation in order that undue persuasion does not enter or deflect our objectivity," Venkataramani said.

The top law officer said the conference will have discussions on artificial intelligence (AI) and the legal landscape.

"We should not confine ourselves to what Richard Evans (an AI research scientist) writes about artificial intelligence and its benefits or its challenges in the world practice of law and justice administration though that would be immediately important".

He added it would be proper if talks began on several issues of concern arising out of the "thought machine" called artificial intelligence.

"These battles include the battle for power in the new world. The conference asks us to discuss access to justice and alternative dispute redressal, both are intertwined," Venkataramani said.

While Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud was the chief guest of the programme, the event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI SKV SKV SK