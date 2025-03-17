BCI cracks whip on 'unethical' legal ads, misleading social media promos

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The Bar Council of India on Monday cautioned lawyers and legal influencers against unethical advertising and misleading promotional activities on social media.

The apex bar body, in a statement, warned against the “increasingly prevalent and unethical practice of advocates advertising their legal services through social media, promotional videos, and influencer endorsements”.

“The BCI expressly denounces the involvement of Bollywood actors, celebrities, and digital media platforms as promotional tools, which clearly violate Rule 36, Chapter II, Part VI of the BCI Rules,” said the statement issued by BCI principal secretary Srimanto Sen.

The BCI referred to a judgement of the Madras High Court which it said had categorically termed advocacy as a noble profession, primarily driven by societal service rather than commercial motives.

Referring to BCI rules, the statement said, "An advocate shall not solicit work or advertise, either directly or indirectly, whether by circulars, advertisements, touts, personal communications, interviews not warranted by personal relations, furnishing or inspiring newspaper comments or producing his photographs to be published in connection with cases in which he has been engaged or concerned." The apex bar body said legal professionals found soliciting work through online portals such as Quikr, Sulekha, Just Dial, and Grotal would face stringent action.

The Madras High Court ruling also denied any protection under the Information Technology Act, 2000, considering their involvement in facilitating practices expressly prohibited by law, it added.