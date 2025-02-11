BCI denounces 'fake' news on advocate strike, mulls legal action

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Bar Council of India on Tuesday strongly dismissed rumours about a purported strike by advocates on Wednesday.

In a press statement, the apex bar body dismissed the claims as "totally fake and bogus," alleging that they were being spread by unscrupulous elements with the intent to mislead lawyers and tarnish the reputation of BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra.

"It is made clear that no such call for demonstration/strike has been given by the Bar Council of India for 12th February 2025 or any other day/date," it said.

Condemning the spread of "false information", the BCI said such fake news aims to disrupt the legal system and harm the institution of advocacy.

The statement said the BCI would lodge an FIR against those responsible for spreading the misleading strike-related posts.

The BCI also warned that any lawyer found guilty of circulating such fake news will face disciplinary action for misconduct. PTI SJK RHL