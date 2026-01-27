BCI Moot Court to take place in NE for first time from Jan 29

Guwahati, Jan 27 (PTI) The 38th Bar Council of India (BCI) National All India Inter-University Moot Court Competition 2026 will begin from Thursday in Guwahati, officials said.

The prestigious event, in which law students argue imaginary cases in a mock court, will take place for the first time in Northeast India and this will be hosted by the Assam Royal Global University (RGU) from January 29 to 31.

"The Moot Court will bring together law students from universities across India. The competition is being organised under the aegis of the Bar Council of India and the Bar Council of India Trust-Pearl First," RGU Vice Chancellor A K Buragohain said at a press conference here.

The BCI Moot Court Competition is regarded as a benchmark for legal education in India, and it provides a national platform for budding lawyers to hone their skills in legal research, drafting, oral advocacy and courtroom etiquette, he added.

"It also fosters excellence and professionalism in the legal fraternity. The event at RGU will witness rigorous rounds of legal argumentation, research excellence and advocacy skills in a simulated courtroom environment," Buragohain said.

RGU School of Law & Administration Dean Bhuban Chandra Barooah said that the moot court rounds will be judged by an eminent panel comprising judges, senior advocates of the Gauhati High Court and renowned academicians from premier law institutions.

Till now, 65 teams from various parts of India have registered to participate in the competition, he added.

Advocate Rakhee Sirauthia Chowdhury said the inauguration ceremony will be graced by Law Commission of India Chairperson and former SC Judge, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, as the Chief Guest.

The Chief Guest at the Valedictory Ceremony will be Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Supreme Court. The programme will also include an address by BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, she added. PTI TR TR NN