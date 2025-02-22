BCI says positive development on Advocates bill revision, urges bars to refrain from strikes

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Saturday requested bar associations and legal professionals to refrain from strikes, saying there was a "positive development" of the government agreeing to revise the Advocates (Amendment) Bill of 2025.

A communication by senior advocate and BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said, "In light of the numerous suggestions and concerns raised by the legal fraternity, the Ministry of Law and Justice has decided to conclude the consultation process and reprocess the revised draft of the Bill for further consultation." It said the decision demonstrated the government's commitment to ensuring a fair, transparent and inclusive legislative process after taking serious note of the concerns raised by advocates across the country.

The communication further said the government was willing to accommodate meaningful dialogue and ensure that reforms in legal education and practice align with the interests of advocates.

It said, "In view of these positive developments, the BCI urges all bar associations and legal professionals to refrain from premature protests or strikes. The government has demonstrated a constructive and receptive approach, and the BCI remains resolute in ensuring that the amendments to the Advocates Act, 1961, are made only after due consultation and in the best interests of the legal fraternity." The communication said the BCI had been in continuous dialogue with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, raising the concerns of the legal fraternity.

Meghwal had assured that all contentious issues shall be thoroughly examined and appropriately addressed before finalising the bill, it said.

"He (Meghwal) further reaffirmed that no provision shall be enacted that undermines the autonomy, independence and dignity of the legal profession," the communication said.

"The BCI assures all advocates that their rights, privileges and professional independence remain its top priority and will continue to safeguard the interests of the legal community with utmost vigilance," it added.