BCI suspends lawyer Rakesh Kishore for attempting to hurl shoe at CJI Gavai

New Delhi: Acting swiftly, the Bar Council of India on Monday ordered immediate suspension of advocate Rakesh Kishore for allegedly attempting to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during court proceedings.

The action of the apex bar body came hours after the unprecedented incident took place around 11:35 am in the courtroom, when 71-year-old Kishore removed his sports shoes and allegedly attempted to throw them towards the Bench presided over by the CJI.

Issuing the interim suspension order, BCI chairperson and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra said the advocate’s act was “prima facie inconsistent with the dignity of the court” and in clear violation of the professional conduct rules prescribed under the Advocates Act, 1961 and Bar Council of India Rules.

“On the basis of prima facie material, it appears that at about 11.35 am on 6 October 2025, in Court No. 1 of the Supreme Court of India, you i.e. Advocate Rakesh Kishore, enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi vide enrolment nos..., removed your sports shoes and attempted to hurl them towards the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India during ongoing proceedings, whereupon you were detained by security,” the BCI said.

It said the conduct of the lawyer was “on the face of the record, inconsistent” with the rules and the dignity of the court.

“In view of the foregoing, you i.e. Advocate Rakesh Kishore is suspended from practice with immediate effect,” it said.

The apex bar body said that during the period of suspension, the lawyer is barred from “appearing, acting, pleading or practising in any court, tribunal or authority in India”.

It said the disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against the lawyer.

“A show cause notice shall be issued to you to explain, within 15 days from service of this order, why this action should not be continued and such further orders as deemed appropriate be passed,” it said.

The bar body said that the Bar Council of Delhi shall ensure immediate compliance, including updating the advocate’s status on its rolls and notifying all courts and tribunals within its jurisdiction of this suspension.

“The Registry of the Supreme Court, the Registries of all high courts, and all district courts shall circulate this order to filing and appearance counters and to concerned Bar Associations, including the Supreme Court Bar Association,” it said.

The BCI also said that the identity card, proximity pass or access permission issued by any court or bar association shall remain inoperative during the operation of the order.

“This order shall also be served through the Bar Council of Delhi, which shall serve the advocate at his enrolled address and registered email and shall file a compliance report with the Bar Council of India within two days of receipt of this order,” it said.

The apex bar body also asked the lawyer to file an affidavit of compliance physically with it within 48 hours.