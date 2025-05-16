BCI urges SCBA, SCAORA to accord farewell to retiring SC judge Bela Trivedi

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) The Bar Council of India on Friday urged the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association to organise an official farewell ceremony for Justice Bela M Trivedi.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, while presiding over ceremonial bench proceedings conducted to bid farewell to Justice Trivedi, deprecated the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for not holding the usual function for the retiring judge.

"I must deprecate openly, because I believe in speaking plainly... The association (SCBA) ought not to have taken such a stand," the CJI said.

As a matter of practice, the SCBA holds farewell functions for retiring apex court judges. An exceptional decision was taken in Justice Trivedi's case, possibly because of some decisions that went against the lawyers affiliated to the bar body.

Manan Kumar Mishra, the chairperson of Bar Council of India (BCI), wrote to SCBA president Kapil Sibal and Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) head Vipin Nair to express deep concern over not holding a farewell function for Justice Trivedi.

"The denial of a farewell to a judge of such stature raises questions about the institutional values that we, as a collective body of legal professionals, stand for.

"To ignore her contributions and deny her the respect she rightfully deserves is to diminish the very principles of equity, fairness and integrity that Justice Trivedi has ardently upheld throughout her illustrious career," the BCI chairperson said.

The BCI further acknowledged the pivotal role of both SCBA and SCAORA in shaping the ethos of the legal community and said, "The SCBA and SCAORA have for long exemplified leadership, wisdom and a deep sense of institutional responsibility.

"Your actions resonate far beyond the walls of the Supreme Court and serve as guiding lights for the legal fraternity and the nation at large." The BCI emphasised that a farewell is not a matter of mere ceremony, but a reaffirmation of the collective commitment to the values and traditions that uphold the dignity of the judiciary.

"Institutions are sustained by traditions, and traditions are upheld by the respect we accord to those who serve them with distinction and honour.

"We humbly urge the SCBA and SCAORA to uphold this tradition, and offer Justice Trivedi the farewell she deserves, as a gesture of institutional gratitude and respect," Mishra said.

Justice Trivedi, the 11th woman judge to be appointed in the history of the apex court, was elevated to the top court on August 31, 2021, where spent over three years.

Though Justice Trivedi would have demitted office on June 9, 2025, Friday marked her last day in office owing to a personal commitment. PTI SJK ARI