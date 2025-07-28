BCIC announces new office bearers for 2025-26

Bengaluru, Jul 28 (PTI) The BCIC, now in its 49th year, on Monday announced its newly elected office bearers for the 2025-26 term here.

At its annual general meeting held recently, Prashant Gokhale, managing director of Bühler India, was appointed as president, the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce said, in a press release.

K Ravi, director of VReBiz Solutions, has taken over as senior vice president, while Prashanth Reddy, managing director of Fundermax India—the Bengaluru-based arm of the Austrian multinational—has assumed charge as vice president.

Gokhale began his career in R&D at Bajaj Auto before joining Bühler, where he has held several leadership roles in customer service and sales. He has served as the president of South Asia and managing director of Bühler India since 2015, the release added.

Ravi, a Chartered Accountant, specialises in domestic and international taxation, investment planning, and corporate audits. He previously served as president of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI) in 2017-18 and as president of the Karnataka State Chartered Accountants Association.

The newly elected president said BCIC’s focus for the year will be on empowering MSMEs, accelerating infrastructure modernisation, nurturing talent, and simplifying regulatory processes. PTI JR SSK