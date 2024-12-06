BCIC forms of Council of Associations with nine industry bodies

Bengaluru, Dec 6 (PTI) The Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) has announced the formation of a Council of Associations (COA) in collaboration with industry bodies in Karnataka on Friday.

The industry bodies include Bidadi Industries Association (BIA), Electronics City Industries Association (ELCIA), Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), Karnataka Employees Association (KEA), Laghu Udyog Bharathi (LUB), Peenya Industries Association (PIA) and Whitefield Area Commerce & Industries Association (WACIA).

With the setting up of COA, we aim to provide a common platform where all issues, concerns and strategies can be freely deliberated upon in the larger interest of the industry in Karnataka, said Vineet Verma, President of BCIC.

"COA aims to also present a more cohesive voice before policymakers, regulators, and other stakeholders, ensuring that the industry's interests are effectively represented. COA will also extend its expertise and resources to support the government in further promoting industrial growth in Karnataka," he said.

According to Verma, COA plans to have regular meetings and interactions to discuss opportunities for our associations to share best practices, learn from one another, and foster strong relationships.

"Working together will allow us to align our strategic priorities, avoid duplication of efforts, and develop a coordinated approach to address industry-wide issues," added Verma.

Through collaboration, the Council of Associations aims to also pool resources, knowledge, and expertise to undertake large-scale projects, research initiatives, and other activities that would be difficult to accomplish individually, he said. PTI JR ROH