BCom student commits suicide in Greater Noida

Noida (UP), 30 Oct (PTI) A 28-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the tenth floor in a residential society in ​​Greater Noida’s Bisrakh area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in 'AIG Royal Society'.

Shivam, a native of Azamgarh, jumped from the tenth floor of the building. He was studying B.Com from a college in Greater Noida.

Bisrakh Police Station Inspector in-charge Manoj Kumar Singh said Shivam lived here with his brother-in-law and was upset for the last four-five months.

No suicide note was found, he said, adding that a case has been registered and a probe is on. PTI COR NB