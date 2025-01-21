B.Com student jumps to death from ninth floor of Maharaja Agrasen Institute's building

New Delhi: An 18-year-old college student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the ninth floor of a college in Delhi's Rohini, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Advertisment

According to police, the student was identified as Parth Rawat, studying in B.Com first-year at Maharaja Agrasen College.

The incident occurred on Monday after when Rawat allegedly jumped from the ninth floor of the building. The police immediately rushed to the spot and took him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the statement read.

"Preliminary inquiries suggest the fall may have been a suicide. However, the exact cause is yet to be determined. Police officers are examining CCTV footage and questioning students and staff present at the time of the incident," it read.

Advertisment

Further investigation into the matter is underway, it added.