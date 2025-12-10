BDA Parks in Bhubaneswar to remain open on weekends

Bhubaneswar, Dec 10 (PTI) Public parks run by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) here will remain open on weekends, officials said on Wednesday.

Responding to repeated requests from morning walkers, fitness enthusiasts, and visitors, the BDA has decided to keep all its parks open throughout the day on weekends—without the usual afternoon closure. The new schedule will come into force from this weekend (December 13), the officials said.

As per the revised timings, all BDA-managed parks will remain open from 5 am to 8:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays, ensuring uninterrupted access for those who prefer to spend their weekends outdoors, they said.

The authority has also clarified that Indira Gandhi (IG) Park will follow the timing of 5 am to 8:30 pm on all days of the week, making it accessible throughout the day even on weekdays.

For the remaining parks, weekday timings will continue as earlier—open from 5 am to 11:30 am and again from 3:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Updated timing boards will soon be displayed at the entrance of every park, they said.

BDA vice-chairman Chanchal Rana said the decision was taken to enhance the recreational experience for city residents.

"Keeping the parks open without an afternoon break on weekends will give people more flexibility to enjoy their time. We urge all visitors to maintain cleanliness and follow park rules," he stated.

The BDA currently manages 50 prominent parks across Bhubaneswar, including IG Park, Biju Patnaik Park, APJ Abdul Kalam Park, Madhusudan Das Park, Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra Park, and Buddha Park. On average, nearly 35,000 people visit these parks every day, the officials informed. PTI BBM BBM RG