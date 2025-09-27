BDC member shot dead in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Sep 27(PTI) A local BJP leader and block development council member was shot dead here on Saturday, police said.

According to his family members, Pramod Bhadana (33) was shot at when he went to fetch fodder from his field in Bhadoli village early in the morning.

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijit Kumar said, "Police received information about a firing incident in Bhadoli village under the Kithore police station limits on Saturday morning." Bhadana was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said.

The SP said a local, Robin, is suspected to be behind the attack.

"An FIR has been registered and further action is being taken. Three police teams have been formed to arrest the accused. The arrest will be made soon," he added.