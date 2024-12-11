B'desh has assured action against perpetrators of violence against minorities: FS to Parl panel

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Bangladesh has assured action against perpetrators of violence against minorities in that country, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs on Wednesday, according to sources.

"Foreign Secretary has returned yesterday from there (Bangladesh). So fresh of the trip, he was able to give us a thorough briefing. All the important questions that you can imagine were asked by the MPs, the committee's chairperson of the committee and senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told reporters after the meeting where Misri briefed the panel on the subject ‘Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship’.

"There was a good 21-22 MP turnout and a lot of questions were asked and the Foreign Secretary answered comprehensively," he said.

Sources said several MPs asked Misri about the status of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's stay in India. However, Misri's reply to the queries was not immediately known.

Misri is also understood to have told the panel that contrary to media reports, Bangladesh's interim government head Muhammad Yunus did not talk about review of any bilateral agreements with India.

Tharoor is said to have asked Misri about the possibility of MPs going to Bangladesh.

The possibility of the panel visiting Bhutan was also explored during the meeting.

India had on Monday flagged "regrettable incidents" of attacks on the minorities in Bangladesh at a meeting in Dhaka between the foreign secretaries of the two countries, where Dhaka called it "misleading and false information" and said no country should interfere in its internal affairs.

Misri had told reporters that he conveyed India's concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities, during his meeting with his counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin.

This was the first foreign secretary-level meeting between New Delhi and Dhaka after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5 following massive protests against her government.

"We also discussed some regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural, religious and diplomatic properties," Misri had said.

"We expect, overall, a constructive approach on all these issues by the Bangladesh authorities and we look forward to moving the relationship forward in a positive, forward-looking, and constructive direction," he added.

India has repeatedly expressed concern over the targeting of Hindus since the interim government of Muhammad Yunus took charge in early August. PTI PK/ASK SKU AS AS