B'desh situation: Indian Coast Guard enhances maritime surveillance, additional assets on standby

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Surveillance has been enhanced along the Indo-Bangladesh International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) to foil any attempt of illegal migration through sea routes in view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, the Indian Coast Guard said on Monday.

The ICG said so far "no instances of infiltration or any such activity" have been reported on the maritime front and the "enhanced surveillance measures" will be maintained in the area until the situation stabilises.

The move comes after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5 following massive anti-government protests.

"Considering the recent political events in Bangladesh and emerging situation, the ICG has aptly positioned operational units for robust surveillance in the region and to foil any attempts of illegal migration through sea routes," the ICG said in a statement.

"Surface surveillance has been enhanced along the Indo-Bangladesh International Maritime Boundary Line or IMBL by Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) and Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs)," it said.

Layered surface surveillance has been instituted by additional FPVs, the ICG added.

"All units at sea have been advised to monitor/board all fishing boats and undertake positive identification of Indian fishermen," it said.

Sea-air coordinated aerial surveillance has been augmented along IMBL by Coast Guard aircraft especially during dawn and dusk hours to "track scooting contacts", if any, the ICG added.

Additional assets are also kept on standby at Paradip and Haldia for immediate deployment or response if any "subversive activity" is reported, the statement said.

Electronic surveillance has been promptly maintained for all close coast transferring contacts and interrogated.

"Necessary coordination has been maintained with agencies and stakeholders to prevent any ingress through possible infiltration/landing points," it said. PTI KND RT RT