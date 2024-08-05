B'desh unrest: Dhaka-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) A Dhaka-bound IndiGo flight from Chennai was diverted to Kolkata following the unrest in Bangladesh and the closure of the airport in its capital on Monday, an official said here.

The flight landed at Kolkata at 4.56pm and left for Chennai after refuelling.

Kolkata airport received a message from the Dhaka airport in the afternoon that it would be closed till 22.30 pm, according to another official.

Flight 6E 1113 with 81 passengers on board was diverted to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata due to unrest in Dhaka, an Airports Authorities of India (AAI) official said.

Air India also decided to cancel all its scheduled operation to and fro the Bangladesh capital.

“In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges,” the airline posted on X.

Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority, it added.

Officials at Kolkata airport also said that several Dhaka-bound flights, mostly of airlines of that country, were diverted to Chittagong.

Bangladesh witnessed violent protests against the Sheikh Hasina government in the last two days.

Hasina resigned on Monday and left the country, several news reports said. However, there was no official confirmation that she left Dhaka. PTI SBN NN