B’deshi border guard ‘disguised as smuggler’ shot dead by BSF on international boundary: officials

Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) A Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) trooper, who was "disguised as a smuggler", was shot by the Border Security Force in West Bengal during an attack by a group and died later, BSF officials said on Tuesday The incident occurred in Bongaon area along the international border in North 24 Parganas district on Monday when a group of Bangladeshi smugglers attempted to enter India by breaching the newly constructed barbed wire fence.

Advertisment

A scuffle ensued as a BSF patrol unit intervened to thwart their illegal entry, leading to an exchange of blows between the two sides, according to BSF officials.

"In the course of the scuffle, the BSF patrol party came under attack with weapons. In self-defence, the patrol unit opened fire. Subsequently, one of the attackers suffered injuries and he was promptly transported to a hospital, where he succumbed," an official said.

After the incident, BGB informed BSF in a flag meeting that one of their personnel was missing and they suspected that he had come towards the Indian border.

Advertisment

"Upon identification from a photograph, it was known that the deceased man was Mohammad Riyasudin, serving as a sepoy in BGB, and was moving with cattle smugglers," the official said.

The BSF expressed uncertainty regarding the motive behind the BGB sepoy's presence at the international border in casual attire, a lungi and t-shirt, accompanying cattle smugglers and engaging in an assault on BSF personnel.

The BSF official remarked, "Despite repeated protest letters to the BGB against cattle smuggling, Bangladeshi smugglers and miscreants continue to smuggle cattle, frequently resorting to attacks on BSF jawans." PTI PNT NN