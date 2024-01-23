B'deshi border guard 'disguised as smuggler' shot dead by BSF on international boundary: officials

Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) A Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) trooper, who was allegedly "disguised as a cattle smuggler", was shot at by the Border Security Force in West Bengal, while trying to sneak out of the country illegally, BSF officials said on Tuesday The trooper died later, they said.

The incident occurred in Bongaon area along the international border in North 24 Parganas district on Monday when a group of Bangladeshi cattle smugglers attempted to cross over to the neighbouring country by breaching the newly constructed barbed wire fence.

"While on duty, a BSF personnel noticed a group of unidentified individuals engaging in suspicious activities as they tried to cross the India-Bangladesh border with a handful of cattle. When the jawan confronted the smugglers, they, realizing that he was alone, surrounded him and attacked him using sharp-edged sickles," a BSF official said.

In self-defence, the jawan opened fire.

"Subsequently, one of the attackers suffered injuries and he was promptly transported to a hospital, where he succumbed," the official said.

The BSF official said the Bangladeshi smugglers got scared, and taking advantage of the fog, fled towards Bangladesh with the cattle leaving the injured smuggler on the Indian side.

After the incident, BGB informed BSF in a flag meeting that one of their personnel was missing and they suspected that he had come towards the Indian border.

"Upon identification from a photograph, it was known that the deceased man was Mohammad Riyasudin, serving as a sepoy in BGB, and was moving with cattle smugglers," the official said.

The BSF expressed uncertainty regarding the motive behind the BGB sepoy's presence at the international border in casual attire, a lungi and t-shirt, accompanying cattle smugglers and engaging in an assault on BSF personnel.

The BSF official remarked, "Despite repeated protest letters to the BGB against cattle smuggling, Bangladeshi smugglers and miscreants continue to smuggle cattle, frequently resorting to attacks on BSF jawans." PTI PNT NN