BDJS announces candidates for 2 LS seats in Kerala

Kottayam (Kerala), Mar 9 (PTI) The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), an ally of the BJP in Kerala, on Saturday announced its candidates for the Mavelikkara and Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituencies from the southern state.
BDJS State President Thushar Vellappally said Baiju Kalasala would contest from Mavelikkara and K A Unnikrishnan from Chalakudy in Alappuzha and Thrissur districts respectively.
He said, at a press conference held here. that the state executive met yesterday and approved the candidates for the two constituencies.
Vellappally also said that the candidates for the Idukki and Kottayam constituencies will be announced in two days.
He hinted that he himself might contest from Kottayam.
At the same time, he also said that candidates for the two constituencies would be finalised after a meeting with religious leaders.