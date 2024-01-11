BDO found hanging in govt quarters in Odisha

Balasore (Odisha) Jan 11 (PTI) A block development officer in Odisha’s Balasore district was found hanging in his government quarters on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

After receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot, broke open the entrance door and discovered him hanging from the ceiling, Simulia Police Station Inspector-in-Charge Swarnalata Minz said.

A doctor was called, and Biswaranjan Mohanty, the BDO of Simulia block, was declared dead, she said.

A scientific team also went to the official residence of Mohanty to collect circumstantial evidence and investigate the cause of the officer's death, the police said.

Advertisment

According to a preliminary investigation, the officer was alone in the quarters when the incident occurred.

The Tahasildar along with revenue officials reached the spot. Post-mortem examinations will be conducted under magistrate supervision, they said.

Meanwhile, the BDO’s father Narendra Mohanty alleged that Biswaranjan was in depression as he was not given leave by the collector to visit home.

He took charge of the Simulia BDO in October last year and was supposed to retire from services in June 2026, he said.

However, Balasore Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde rejected the allegation of BDO’s father and said, “He never applied for leave. He attended a review meeting last week and we have not noticed anything unusual. Inquiry will be conducted to find whether he was under work pressure or not.” PTI COR BBM BDC