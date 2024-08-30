BDOs in Sikkim to perform duties of executive magistrate

Gangtok, Aug 30 (PTI) All block development officers in Sikkim will also perform the duties of executive magistrate, an official notification said.

It said the state government is pleased to appoint block development officers as executive magistrates to perform specific functions such as swearing or affirmation of affidavits under section 333 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, The notifications issued on August 22 said that BDOs would issue backward class certificates, income certificates, property certificates, no landed property certificates, etc.

It said, "In respect of the aforesaid functions, the executive magistrate shall be subjected to the control and direction of District Magistrate and other authority as may be specified under the law... " PTI COR RG