Be cautious: JK DGP to cops after attack on officer in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Monday said threats are still around and cops have to be careful and cautious about incidents like the attack on a police officer while playing cricket at a playground here.

Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was critically injured after he was shot at by a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist on a cricket field in downtown Srinagar on Sunday.

“We have to be cautious. The threats are still around; we cannot take these so lightly. We have to be careful, we have to be cautious and I pray that he would come out of it,” Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

He said the officer had gone to play cricket when he was attacked by terrorists.

“One of our officers had gone out to have some fun, play cricket with people. He was playing in a cricket ground with a team of officers.He got a hit from (Anti-national elements) ANEs. He is injured, he is recovering, he is in the hospital,” he added.

Asked if Pakistan will try to disrupt the atmosphere in view of forthcoming elections, Singh, without naming Islamabad, said the neighbouring country has always tried to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Elections or no elections, they (Pakistan) have always been trying to disturb peace here, ensuring that the militancy continues here but our brave force JKP with the support of other forces, including army and people, have been able to eliminate that design and ill intended actions by our adversary. I am sure that will continue,” he said.

The DGP, who will retire from service on Tuesday, tried to downplay the ceasefire violation in Arnia sector of Jammu region, saying it as an aberration.

“As of now, I see it as an aberration. Our people deployed there have tried to look at the causes as to why it has happened. They are still in the process of confirming and verifying. I will not be able to comment on this beyond this.

"What I can say is that ceasefire understanding has brought a lot of respite to people living on the border on both sides and it has paid good dividends. I think that kind of understanding must continue,” he said.

On increase in infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC), the DGP said the security grid was capable of protecting the borders and thwart the designs of the enemy.

“Our elements are firmly in place along LoC and international border.… The morale of the troops is very high, they are covering every inch of our land. The day I had gone, we had an encounter in Macchil area wherein five terrorists were killed. Today again, another encounter is going on. We will get an update on that case.

"Our troops are firmly in control of the situation on the border. This year most of the encounters have taken place on the LoC. They have tried to push in more terrorists into this side but our people have been very alert, fully prepared and fully aware of the designs of our adversary. Therefore, they have been able to neutralize most of the infiltrating terrorists on the LoC and the IB. I am sure our troops will be able to take on any challenge on the border. Our security grid is very strong," he added.