Be clinical in diagnosis but not in behaviour, be sensitive to people: Prez to doctors

Deoghar, Jul 31 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday urged the medical fraternity to be clinical in diagnosis but not in behaviour and be sensitive towards people who consider them as God.

The President was addressing the maiden convocation ceremony of AIIMS Deoghar at the temple city here.

"Be clinical in diagnosis and surgery, but not in behaviour, be sensitive to people as they consider you as God. By adhering to moral values, compassion and charity, doctors can remove darkness from the lives of people," Murmu said.

"As a Centre of Competence for tribals' health, AIIMS Deoghar should adopt more villages in addition to the existing five, and strive to become a model," she said, adding that women in tribal areas suffer from anaemia and malnutrition is common among children.

Under these circumstances, doctors should extend their hands for social service.

She lauded AIIMS Deoghar for sending anti-venom drugs to far-flung tribal areas through drones.

The President said that she has a special connection with the institute, as when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation in 2018, she was the governor of Jharkhand.

Murmu was the chief guest at the function, which was also attended by Governor Santosh Gangwar, MP Nishikant Dubey and Minister Dipika Pandey Singh.

The President arrived here on a two-day visit to Jharkhand.

The programme marked the completion of graduation of the first MBBS batch at the institute, who were admitted in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of the institute on May 25, 2018, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,103 crore.

On July 12, 2022, PM Modi dedicated to the nation the inpatient department and operation theatre at AIIMS-Deoghar during a visit to the city.

President Murmu will also grace the 45th convocation ceremony of IIT (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, on Friday.