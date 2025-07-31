Be clinical in diagnosis but not in behaviour, be sympathetic to people: Prez to doctors

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Jul 31 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday urged the medical fraternity to "be clinical in diagnosis but not in behaviour", and be sympathetic towards people who consider them as God.

The President was addressing the maiden convocation ceremony of AIIMS Deoghar at the temple city here.

"Be clinical in diagnosis and surgery, but not in behaviour; be sensitive to people as they consider you as God. By adhering to moral values, compassion and charity, doctors can remove darkness from the lives of people," Murmu said.

"As a Centre of Competence for tribals' health, AIIMS Deoghar should adopt more villages in addition to the existing five, and strive to become a model," she said, adding that women in tribal areas suffer from anaemia and malnutrition is common among children.

Under these circumstances, doctors should extend their hands for social service.

She lauded AIIMS Deoghar for sending anti-venom drugs to far-flung tribal areas through drones.

The President said that she has a special connection with the institute, as when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation in 2018, she was the governor of Jharkhand.

Although AIIMS, Deoghar, primarily focuses on tertiary healthcare, it should also actively provide guidance and support in the field of primary healthcare, she said and emphasised that primary care is the basis of universal health coverage.

A team of doctors and students from AIIMS Deoghar should visit Urban Primary Health Centres and Rural Community Health Centres to assist physicians, the President said.

She also requested doctors to make inclusive healthcare their principle at the personal level as well.

The President told the graduating students that getting an education at AIIMS is considered a guarantee that they will become skilled doctors.

She advised them to become a good doctor, along with being a competent and skilled doctor.

She said that a good doctor should develop a sharp clinical sense as well as sensitive communication skills.

"We have all seen that there are some doctors after consulting with whom the patient and his family feel better.

The President said that at the national level, the government is making an effort to minimise the pressure of out-of-pocket expenditure on people related to health.

In this national effort, institutions like AIIMS Deoghar and doctors have an institutional role as well as an individual role.

Murmu advised all stakeholders of AIIMS Deoghar to together make a list of Sustainable Development Goals related to health and medicine.

She said that they should find out the status of India and Jharkhand in achieving those goals.

"Some goals have been achieved at the national and state levels. They can decide how this institute can contribute to achieving the remaining goals at the state and national levels," she added.

The President said that the country has to achieve many ambitious goals in the field of healthcare.

AIIMS institutions will play a very important role in achieving these national goals.

Medical institutions like AIIMS Deoghar, which have been established to eliminate inequality in healthcare services, are like beacons spreading light in the darkness, she said.

The President said they not only have to provide world-class specialist medical care at low cost, but also have to play the role of change-agents of the healthcare ecosystem.

Murmu was the chief guest at the function, which was also attended by Governor Santosh Gangwar, MP Nishikant Dubey and Minister Dipika Pandey Singh.

The President arrived here on a two-day visit to Jharkhand.

The programme marked the completion of graduation of the first MBBS batch at the institute, who were admitted in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of the institute on May 25, 2018, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,103 crore.

On July 12, 2022, PM Modi dedicated to the nation the inpatient department and operation theatre at AIIMS-Deoghar during a visit to the city.

President Murmu will also grace the 45th convocation ceremony of IIT (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, on Friday.

She reached Ranchi in the evening and will spend the night at Raj Bhavan. PTI NAM BDC NAM NN