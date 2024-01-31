Be committed to secularism and constitution, CM tells district in-charge secretaries

Bangalore, January 31 (PTI) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday advised district in-charge secretaries to fully commit to upholding secularism and the Constitution, failing which, he warned, they will not be allowed to continue in their posts.

The CM gave the directions during the meeting with the district In-charge secretaries here.

"Your knowledge should help the district administration. You have been appointed to reach out to the people and help district-level officials take quick decisions," he reminded them.

Siddaramaiah sought to know how the experience of the senior officers has helped in taking the programmes of the government to the people. PTI GMS GMS ANE