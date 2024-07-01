Be curious but don't expect romantic chemistry: Sanam Saeed on working with Fawad Khan in 'Barzakh'

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Anxious to move out of the "Zindagi Gulzar Hai" prism, the Pakistani TV show that has been watched and rewatched by Indian viewers, actor Sanam Saeed says it's important for actors and viewers to keep evolving without getting stuck on just one performance.

In "Barzakh", 11 years after "Zindagi...", she reunites with Fawad Khan and says viewers should come to it with a fresh mind.

"I would say be curious but don't expect too much that you will get to see their romantic chemistry. You should keep Zaroon and Kashaf (their characters in 'Zindagi...) in a box and visit them when you want, but (on 'Barzakh') come with a fresh mind and perspective to see us as actors performing these really different roles," Saeed told PTI in a virtual interview.

"Barzakh", directed by Asim Abbasi of "Churails" fame, will release on Zindagi's YouTube channel and ZEE5 on July 19.

Saeed, amongst Pakistan's most famous actors, has done hit shows such as “Talkhiyaan”, “Kahin Chand Na Sharma Jaye” and “Ek Kasak Reh Gayi” besides movies such as “Bachaana”,”Rahm” and “Azaad”.

She said she is both "nervous and excited" about the anticipation surrounding the drama, which will see Fawad and her share a different dynamic. She has two more yet-to-release shows with him on SonyLIV and Netflix.

"We have had quite a journey, Fawad and I. We were very young and played college kids in 'Zindagi...' We have done other shows, we have gone through life, experience and come (back) with a certain maturity on 'Barzakh'," she said, adding that it was "actually quite brave" of Fawad to accept the role.

"It is important for actors and audiences to have that trust and to keep evolving together so that audiences are not stuck on only one performance or genre. They must accept you and hopefully appreciate you in whatever roles you take on as actors," the 39-year-old said.

"Barzakh", a mix of reality and folklore, also reunites Saeed with Abbasi after their critically-acclaimed movie "Cake" (2018).

The series revolves around a 76-year-old man who stuns his estranged children and grandchildren by announcing his wedding to the ghost of his first true love. This unconventional event sparks emotional revelations and confrontations as family members gather, unsure whether to celebrate or intervene. Saeed said she loves being part of stories that are experimental and push boundaries and "Barzakh" gave her that opportunity. "Asim just called me one day and said I am working on another project and it's mad but I want you to be a part of it or at least audition. He did a female-centric drama in 'Cake' and 'Churails' was somewhere in the middle.

“And now, he has done this magical, supernatural, magic realism kind of a family drama from the male perspective and I am just fascinated by the way he thinks," she said.

The actor is "grateful and humbled" by the love she has received over the years from India for “Zindagi...”.

However, that is just one of her many shows, she stressed, adding that she gets to see and appreciate performances of Indian actors "time and again".

Tabu is a favourite as are Vikrant Massey, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

"I keep saying that Tabu is my all-time favourite from 'Ruk Ruk Ruk... (song from 'Vijaypath') to 'Crew', 'Omkara' and other projects. She’s magnanimous, amazing and has been able to keep herself current while moving with times with the same stillness that she acts with.

"I really enjoyed Vikrant Massey in '12th Fail'. He was so good in the movie. Jaideep Ahlawat... I always call him Hathiram from 'Paatal Lok'. I enjoy every time he does something. Vijay Varma's characters are amazing sometimes. He was really good in 'Dahaad'. So, it keeps changing to whatever I am watching," she said.

Saeed recently featured in her first superhero film “Umro Ayyar” that “unfortunately” did not release in India and marks the start of a franchise.

“We are all getting older and we have got so much experience behind us to back us up and the audiences are quite unforgiving now. In OTT performances, you have to keep that realism, otherwise you lose that connection,” she said.

This expectation of realism from viewers reflects in the way Pakistani cinema and television are evolving, the actor said.

According to Saeed, there will always be projects needed to cater to the masses and bring in numbers but there will be some shows that are made from the creative point of view and leave a message.

Citing the example of Hamza Sohail and Sajal Ali’s new show “Zard Patton Ka Bunn”, Saeed said the NGO Kashaf Foundation was involved in making the drama which highlights important issues.

“OTT platforms gave us the opportunity to tell stories that are taboo on TV or are the kind of topics not suited for the prime time.... There are a million stories to tell and a lot of creative stuff happening behind the scenes, one just needs the right platform to tell them. The birth of OTT has given opportunity to different kinds of writers, directors and actors. There is definitely room for evolution (in Pakistani content) and we are on that track.” The actor is confident her fans will be surprised to see her in three back-to-back OTT shows after her superhero movie.

“After that, I want to take a small break. I like to not get bored of work. I have to really love it and believe in it to spend time away from home on a set,” she said, adding she would like the challenge of featuring in a biopic.

“I don’t know on whom but I would love to be able to refer to real-life characters and embody that,” she said.

She said she wants to continue to do characters that are role models for other women and tell stories that can’t be told. PTI BK BK MIN MIN