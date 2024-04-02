Be generous and forgive Parshottam Rupala as he has apologised for his remarks: Gujarat BJP chief urges Rajputs

Ahmedabad: Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil on Tuesday urged Rajput community members to forgive Union minister and his party's Rajkot Lok Sabha seat candidate Parshottam Rupala over his remarks on erstwhile rulers of princely states that were seen as objectionable by the Kshatriya community.

Paatil held a meeting with the party's Rajput leaders in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to find a solution to pacify members of the Rajput or Kshatriya community, who are up in arms against Rupala over the remarks.

After the meeting, Paatil urged the Rajput community to forgive Rupala saying he has already apologised thrice over the matter.

"To find a lasting solution, BJP leaders will meet members of the community's coordination committee at 3 pm on Wednesday," Paatil told reporters at his Gandhinagar residence after the meeting that lasted nearly two-and-a-half-hours.

Rajput leaders in the ruling BJP, who attended the meeting at Paatil's residence included I K Jadeja, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Pradeepsinh Jadeja, Kiritsinh Rana, Balvantsing Rajput and Jydrathsinh Parmar and newly-elected Rajya Sabha member Kesridevsinh Jhala.

"Though Rupala has apologised thrice for his remarks, Rajputs are still angry. Therefore, in order to find a solution, a meeting in the presence of our CM and party's Rajput leaders was held today. Our feeling is that since Rupala has already apologised, the community should show generosity and forgive him," Paatil told reporters.

During the meeting, senior Rajput leaders associated with the party have been asked to reach out to the community and pacify them, said Paatil.

"BJP is making efforts to find a solution to this issue. Our leaders will meet the members of the community's coordination committee at 3 pm on Wednesday. I also appeal to the community with folded hands that since Rupala has already apologised, he should be forgiven now," the state BJP chief said.

Addressing a gathering in Rajkot on March 22, Rupala said the erstwhile 'maharajas' succumbed to the persecution of foreign rulers as well as the Britishers. Rupala further said these maharajas broke bread with them and also married their daughters to them.

The Kshatriya community in Gujarat strongly objected to Rupala's remarks.

Rupala then tendered an apology for his comments, but many Rajput leaders have rejected his apology and asked the BJP to replace him or get ready to face the ire of Rajput voters in the elections.