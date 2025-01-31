Be highly sensitive to needs of deaf-blind, bring them also into national mainstream: VP Dhankar

Chennai, Jan 31 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday called upon the people to be ‘highly sensitive’ to the requirements of persons with deaf-blindness and stressed that they too should be brought into the national mainstream involving their active participation.

Persons with deaf-blindness are those who experience the sense of vision and hearing and understand the world in a unique way.

“You are gifted ones. The greatest scientist of our generation, Professor Stephen Hawking, was challenged. Helen Keller had difficulty in speaking and listening but became one of the greatest authors. I see Stephen Hawkings and Helen Kellers all around in our country,” the Vice President said and pointed out that this group was a source of inspiration and motivation for all.

Dhankar was speaking at the third national conference on deaf-blind on advocacy for education, accessibility and wellbeing held under the aegis of the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD), Chennai.

“We need to be highly sensitive to their requirements, we should ensure a system which is seamless, affirmative, and productive. They should not be isolated,” the Vice President said at the event.

Community engagement with a sense of sympathy was very essential, he said and exuded confidence over the steps being taken by the central government which were ‘futuristic and affirmative policies.’ “They are part of Bharat and part of our dreams. On your own, you are capable of catalysing your dreams,” Dhankar said.

He said the laws for these persons should not be cosmetic but achievement oriented. “Each one of us has a role to play in this,” he said and appealed to the people to dedicate themselves to those who look unto them for support and solidarity.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed in mission mode to serve Divyangjan and has included them in elections, governance, and every walk of life. His policies enable them to fully exploit their potential, talent, and realise their dreams.

“Inclusive governance and Viksit Bharat are not possible without your participation. Democracy will be incomplete and suffer a great void without your talent… History is proof that disability has not tamed human spirit. You can overcome daunting situations,” he said.

He assured that he and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, who was present on the occasion, would explore all opportunities to contribute to them.

Also, he called for steps to bring special education curriculum integrating the advanced technology to ensure the best in the deaf-blind persons.

Dhankar, accompanied by his wife, planted saplings under the theme "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" as a symbol of 'Mother Earth' on the premises of NIEPMD (Divyangjan), and interacted with Divyang children. He distributed aids and appliances to Persons with Disabilities.

Director of NIEPMD Nachiketa Rout was facilitated on the occasion.

Zamir Dhale, adult with deaf-blindness, founder & director of SEDB, represented the deaf-blind community, and emphasised on creating equal opportunities for deaf-blind community through better education and employment.

The two-day conference, which began today at NIEPMD, Chennai, in collaboration with The Society for the Empowerment of the Deaf-Blind (SEDB-India), New Delhi, Vidyasagar Organisation and Chetna Charitable Trust, Chennai, is funded by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, under the awareness generation and publicity scheme.

Around 100 participants including 40 people with deaf-blindness with each containing an access provider, NIEPMD officials and staff, volunteers, and interpreters, took part in the conference.

Overall, the conference opened a new experience and a big platform for sharing and exchanging of ideas and information between professionals and deaf-blind persons to create more opportunities, make an environment accessible, aiming to make an inclusive world.

Earlier the Vice-President, and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar were received by Governor R N Ravi, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian, and other officials, upon their arrival here. PTI JSP ROH