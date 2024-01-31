Be it terrorism or expansionism, armed forces giving befitting response: Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) India's armed forces are giving a befitting response to expansionism and terrorism, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday in an apparent reference to the eastern Ladakh border row with China and Pakistan's proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir.

In her address at a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament, Murmu also said that India's defence production has crossed the Rs one lakh crore mark as she highlighted the government's efforts to boost the domestic defence manufacturing.

The President also mentioned indigenous construction of aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, production of light combat combat jets Tejas, plans to produce C-295 transport planes and modern aircraft engines in India.

Murmu also referred to the increasing role of women in the armed forces and said women are now operating fighter jets and commanding naval ships.

"Today, my government is building modern infrastructure along the entire border. This work should have been done long ago on (a) priority basis. Be it terrorism or expansionism, our forces today are giving a befitting response," she said.

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-and-half-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

The President, who is also the supreme commander of the armed forces, said the tangible results of the government's efforts to strengthen internal security are visible.

"There is a sense of security in Jammu and Kashmir today. The earlier deserted look of market places due to strike has been replaced by the hustle and bustle of crowded markets," she said.

"There has been significant reduction in the incidents of separatism in the North East," she added.

In her first address at the new Parliament building, Murmu also listed the government's initiative to strengthen 'Nari Shakti'.

"This year's Republic Day Parade was also dedicated to women empowerment. In this parade, the world once again witnessed the capability of our daughters," she said.

"My government has enlarged the role of daughters everywhere -- in water, land, sky and space," she said.

Murmu said "for the first time, women cadets have been given admission in Sainik Schools and the National Defence Academy." "Today, women are also fighter pilots and are also commanding naval ships for the first time," she said. PTI MPB DV DV