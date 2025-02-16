Be kind to yourself, explore new ways to learn: Vikrant Massey, Bhumi Pednekar during Pariksha Pe Charcha

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Study to pass in life, not just exams, and identify your strengths during challenging times, actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar told school students during an interaction on PM's Parisha Pe Charcha aired on Sunday.

The actors shared their school experiences, tackling exam stress, parental expectations and the importance of resilience at a special session of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), an annual event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations.

In a shift from the traditional town hall format, this time the prime minister preferred a more informal setting and took the students to Delhi's iconic Sunder Nursery for his annual interaction with them ahead of board exams.

Massey, who saw a career turnaround with the 2023 film "12th Fail", asked students to practice the "power of visualisation".

"We all know how to subconsciously visualise. You can take out 10 minutes a day to write about your feelings and what you wish to achieve in a journal... It's a kind of manifestation," he said.

"Never feel arrogant about getting good marks. Keep your eyes low and your thinking high. That's very important. Study to pass in life, not just exams. Be kind to yourself and if you do not meet your expectations, restart," he added.

Recalling the time she lost her father, Pednekar said she was very young when she realised she had to focus on her strengths.

"At that age you don't realise that such a big unfortunate event has happened to you. I just knew I had to play by my strengths. Identify your strengths during challenging times... Explore new ways to learn... Like whenever I am given a scene, I try doing it in different ways," the "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" actor said during the eighth edition of PPC.

Previously, eminent personalities like boxer MC Mary Kom, spiritual leader Sadhguru, and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone also shared their experiences and knowledge with students on key aspects of life and learning in different episodes of Pariksha Pe Charcha this year.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora Stadium in February 2018. Its seventh edition was held in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, engaging participants from across the country and overseas. PTI RDS RDS RDS