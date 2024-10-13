Be neutral, says Kerala LoP to Assembly Speaker

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF on Sunday urged Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer to adopt a neutral stand in the House proceedings, including in the adjournment motion and protect the rights of the opposition members.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, sent a letter to the Speaker citing the matter.

The LoP's letter came days after the UDF members and Speaker Shamseer locked horns on various issues in the House during the ongoing 12th session of the 15th state Assembly.

In the letter, the LoP said it was "unfortunate" that the Speaker intervened to abruptly end his speech during the session.

Not allowing sufficient time to explain the circumstances of the moving notice for the adjournment motion was against the rules and procedures of the House, he said.

Satheesan, in the letter, also specifically pointed out an instance when the UDF had moved a notice for adjournment motion on concerns regarding the Justice K Hema Committee report during the current session.

The action of the Speaker, who rejected the notice for the motion without even mentioning the names of MLAs who moved it, was a cause of "concern", the LoP added. PTI LGK KH