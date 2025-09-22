Be part of efforts for developed, self-reliant India: PM Modi on Navaratri

New Delhi: Greeting people on the first day of Navaratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the auspicious period is special this time as it will render the mantra of 'swadeshi' a new energy along with the "GST-saving festival".

He called upon people to be part of a collective effort to realise the resolve of developed and self-reliant India.

The prime minister wished people good fortune and health during the festive period.

Reduced GST rates on a vast number of items will be effective from Monday, which Modi had likened to a saving festival during his address to the nation on Sunday. Urging people to buy indigenous products, he had said 'swadeshi' will render strength to the country's prosperity in a similar way it powered India's freedom movement.

"We have to make every home a symbol of swadeshi. We have to decorate every shop with swadeshi (goods)," he had said.