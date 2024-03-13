Raipur, Mar 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday asked collectors and superintendents of police to be ready to serve the public following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who considers himself a public servant, said an official.

He underscored the importance of the timely distribution of food grains to ration card holders and said that beneficiaries should not face any difficulty in withdrawing the funds received under the newly launched Mahtari Vandan Yojana and Krishak Unnati Yojana.

The CM was addressing the ‘Collector-SP Conference’ here from his residence office, he said.

Citing complaints against revenue officials, Sai instructed collectors to ensure the district administration delivers central and state schemes to citizens without any negligence or irregularities.

He directed collectors to ensure that complaints by the public are resolved at the earliest.

The district administration should pay attention to ensure that the schemes of the state government and the Centre reach people with complete transparency, the official said, quoting the CM.

“The district administration should ensure that farmers do not have to visit offices and that their work is completed within the prescribed time period,” Sai said.

Alleging that DMF fund was misused under the previous Congress government, Sai said it should be spent to provide health, education, drinking water, roads and means of livelihood.

District Mineral Foundations (DMF) is a trust, set up as a non-profit body in all districts of Chhattisgarh, to work for the interest and benefit of persons and areas affected by mining-related operations.

Sai asked officials to identify sources of water and start building water tanks and laying pipelines to provide tap water connection to every household through 'Jal Jeevan Mission'.

“As the time for tendupatta procurement has arrived, the procurement rate has been fixed at Rs 5,500 per standard bag by the government. Tendupatta collectors should be provided timely payment of wages along with the benefits of various schemes,” the official said, quoting the CM.

Referring to the rural job guarantee scheme MNREGA, the CM said workers should not be made to wander for wages.

Stressing the need to provide housing for beneficiaries under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’, Sai said the construction of houses should be completed in an expedited manner.

“Also, The renewal of ration cards should be completed soon and timely distribution of food grains to ration card holders should be ensured,” he said.

The CM asked the collectors to ensure that the beneficiaries of Mahtari Vandan Yojana and Krishak Unnati Yojana do not face any difficulty in withdrawing their first installments, which have already been transferred.

“There have been complaints of funds not being deposited in the bank accounts of beneficiaries,” the official said quoting the CM.

Sai said the security camps established to control Naxalism in Bastar should have the image of a convenience camp among the people.

He said that all basic facilities should be provided to the people of rural areas within a 5-km radius of the camps set up under the ‘Niyad Nellanar Scheme’. PTI COR NR