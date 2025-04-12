Be sensitive towards demands of job aspirants: Sharad Pawar to Maharashtra govt

Pune: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar has criticised the police action against job aspirants preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission examination and asked the state government to be sensitive towards their issues.

A day after staging a protest in Pune, the job aspirants met Pawar on Saturday and conveyed their grievances about academic challenges and recent administrative decisions.

During the meeting, the aspirants highlighted several issues affecting their preparation and demanded a student-friendly approach from the government.

One of the aspirants claimed that Pawar assured them that necessary steps would be taken to resolve their concerns.

In a post on social media following the interaction, Pawar criticised the police action against the protesting students, calling it "unbecoming of a state like Maharashtra."

"It is the responsibility of the leadership to understand the problems of students striving to join the administration with a vision to serve society. The state must create a supportive environment for them," he said.

The veteran leader urged the Maharashtra government to adopt a sensitive approach and ensure arrangements in the interest of MPSC aspirants.

MPSC aspirants had staged a sit-in protest alleging irregularities and lack of transparency in exam results, besides raising other demands, leading to detention by police.