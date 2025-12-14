Be serious with grave issues: JD(U)'s Dhananjay Singh slams Akhilesh for 'Codeine bhaiya' jibe

Lucknow, Dec 14 (PTI) JD(U) leader Dhananjay Singh has described Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's "Codeine Bhaiya" jibe at him over the ongoing codeine-based cough syrup case as "laughable", and said the former chief minister should raise issues with seriousness and after doing proper research.

A crackdown on smuggling and the sale of highly restricted codeine-based cough syrups in Uttar Pradesh and the ED's money laundering probe into a wider interstate and cross-border racket involved in illicit manufacture and distribution of such syrups has sparked a political blame game in the state.

Opposition parties have been attempting to link the accused in the case to functionaries of the ruling BJP and its allies.

The Samajwadi Party chief had recently targeted Singh, a former MP from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, with a cryptic comment, "Mirzapur me Kaalin Bhaiya and Jaunpur ke codeine bhaiya" -- drawing a reference from crime thriller web series 'Mirzapur'.

Responding to the barb while talking to PTI, Singh said, "Akhilesh Yadav has worked as chief minister and must be in touch with senior IAS and IPS officers. When such a person raises an issue, it should be done after complete research. Turning a serious issue into satire or mockery by using terms like 'Codeine Bhaiya' is not appropriate." About the term being used by a section of the media, the JD(U) leader said the matter should not be trivialised.

"This is a serious matter. It's related to money laundering or over-stocking. It is an inter-state matter, and we have demanded an investigation by central agencies such as the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. The ED probe has reportedly already begun, and the truth will emerge." He clarified that the syrup case in UP has no connection with the Madhya Pradesh case, where a number of children died in Chhindwara "due to Coldrif syrup".

On the arrest of some individuals allegedly linked to him, the former MP said social and political life brings people into contact with many individuals, but it is impossible to track what everyone is doing.

"Often, even parents are unaware of what their own children are doing until an incident comes to light. Some of those arrested have known me since childhood and share family relations, but how can I be held accountable for their actions?” he posed.

Responding to what he termed as personal attacks by Akhilesh Yadav, the JD(U) leader said that as the national president of a party, he should raise issues responsibly.

"If something wrong has happened, action must be taken. I fully support action against anyone found guilty,” he said.

Clarifying his stand on the codeine syrup case, Singh reiterated that he is not involved in any narcotics trade. "Those who know me understand this clearly. Some of the arrested individuals may have known me since childhood, but that does not mean I had knowledge of their activities," he said.

Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh said he is a "saint" and an honest person. "The Samajwadi Party did not have any political issue to raise against him. That is why the party target him as 'Thakur' leader," he said.

Asked about the Samajwadi Party’s prospects in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Singh claimed it would face a difficult situation if it failed to ally with the Congress.

"Without a Congress alliance, the SP could be reduced to below 50 seats in the assembly," he claimed.

Singh, a former national general secretary of JD(U), said he would continue with the JD(U), which is part of the NDA.

When it was pointed out that the JD(U) has limited organisational presence in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said there was still time before the 2027 polls. "Political equations can change. JD(U) is part of the NDA, and things will become clearer by 2027. In politics, nothing can be ruled out," he added.

Asked about SP MLA Abhay Singh, who has now sided with the BJP, with whom he had an old rivalry, Dhananjay Singh said he did not want to take the names of "inconsequential people." However, he went on to allege that Abhay Singh had been involved in criminal activities in the past, citing an incident in which he claimed Abhay Singh looted a scooter belonging to the father of his friend Anil Vikram in Prayagraj and was later jailed. He said Anil Vikram is alive and can testify to the incident. PTI ABN ABN NSD NSD