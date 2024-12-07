Be sympathetic towards commoners, act tough with criminals: Telangana CM tells police

Hyderabad, Dec 7 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has underscored that police should be sympathetic towards those who approach them for justice and deal sternly with criminals.

Speaking at an event organised here by the state Home Department as part of the Congress government's first anniversary celebrations on Friday, he referred to 'friendly policing' and said the concept does not mean being friendly towards murderers, economic offenders and land grabbers.

"Redefine friendly policing. Criminals should be scared of the police. Land grabbers, drug offenders, those who illegally occupy water bodies, and criminal-minded persons should be fearful of police. Frighten such people and be friendly with victims (seeking justice). Respect for police goes up then," he said.

In an apparent reference to the arrest of BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy for allegedly obstructing, threatening and abusing a police official here, he said police should act tough with those who behave disrespectfully towards them.

While being sympathetic towards common people, police should act as per rules even if the offenders are influential, he said.

Noting that conviction rates in drugs-related cases are found to be low, he said the government is mulling establishing fast-track courts to dispose of cases related to drugs and cyber crimes.

Stressing the need to check the menace of narcotics, he felt that schools and colleges should appoint specially trained persons who can respond to drug-related issues and also identify changes in the behaviour of students.

He said managements of schools and colleges have been warned of action by the government if they don't cooperate with authorities in checking the menace of narcotics.

On the occasion, the CM handed over 'enrolment papers' to transgender persons who have been selected on a temporary basis for traffic management. PTI SJR HIG ROH